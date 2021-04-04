Hunter Biden On Addiction And Recovery

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Hunter Biden's memoir, "Beautiful Things," reveals the less-than-beautiful details of his troubled life - the years of heavy drug use and the toll it took on his family, including his father, President Joe Biden. He told NPR's Scott Simon about coming to terms with the brutal realities of addiction and how he found his way to recovery.

HUNTER BIDEN: My dad grabbed me, and he held on to me and put me in a bear hug and just said, I don't know what to do. And even with all of that love, the feeling that overcame that love was my need for another hit, which is a hard thing to live with. But that's what recovery is about, is getting honest with yourself and understanding the power of that drug or the power of the addiction.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Hear the full interview with Hunter Biden tomorrow on Morning Edition. Tune in by telling your smart speaker to play NPR or your member station by name.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.