Tinder Invests In Background Checks To Ensure Safe Swiping

Anyone who uses dating apps knows the drill: You find a match and begin online sleuthing to make sure the person you’re going out with is actually who they say they are.

Well now, Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, is working on a way to help with those background checks. Tinder is investing in a nonprofit called Garbo, which will provide users a way to see if people they meet on the app have a history of violent crime.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Garbo founder and CEO Kathryn Kosmides.

