Tourists have flooded Miami for spring break, prompting the mayor to issue an emergency curfew over the weekend that continues into this week. The severity of the police crackdown, which involved a SWAT team and pepper balls, has also come into question.

We get the latest from WLRN’s Veronica Zaragovia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.