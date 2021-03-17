Biden Tell Migrants To Stay In Their Towns As GOP Supporters Blame Administration For Crisis

On Tuesday night, President Biden told migrants to stay in their cities, towns and communities, as the number of migrants arriving at the country’s southern border surges.

The numbers now rival and may surpass the April 2019 surge, with a pronounced increase in unaccompanied minors. As the president proposes fixes including more processing facilities, streamlined application procedures and money to fix root causes in Central America, Republican lawmakers say the blame for the crisis lies with the Biden administration.

Host Peter O’Dowd continues his conversations about the border with Heritage Foundation advisor and former Trump administration Homeland Security counsel Mike Howell.

