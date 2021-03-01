© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.

Listening To The Forest For Clues About Climate Change

Published March 1, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST
Matt Ayres programs a sound recorder that will remotely record migratory songbirds during mud season this spring. (Annie Ropeik/NHPR)
At the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in northern New Hampshire, scientists are finding ways to adapt to the pandemic, which has halted groundbreaking field research.

Researchers have adapted to remotely record the sounds of the forest to track how warmer weather is affecting the behavior of migratory birds, Annie Ropeik of New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

