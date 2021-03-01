Listening To The Forest For Clues About Climate Change

At the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in northern New Hampshire, scientists are finding ways to adapt to the pandemic, which has halted groundbreaking field research.

Researchers have adapted to remotely record the sounds of the forest to track how warmer weather is affecting the behavior of migratory birds, Annie Ropeik of New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.