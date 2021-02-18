© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVHL 91.7 FM and KTXI 90.1 FM are currently off-air due to weather-related issues. Internet streams are unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app. Other stations are currently on low power.

People In Mental Health Crisis Face Long Waits In The Emergency Room For An Available Bed

Published February 18, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST
A hospital bed. (David Goldman/AP)
A hospital bed. (David Goldman/AP)

With emergency rooms overcrowded and understaffed in the coronavirus pandemic, individuals facing a mental health crisis may have to wait days before a bed is available.

Boarding — the process where patients wait in the emergency room before proper care is available, sometimes in stretchers in the hallways — is becoming more common in hospitals.

Host Lisa Mullins speaks with Dr. Seth Trueger, an emergency room doctor at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, about the long waits.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now