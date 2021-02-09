© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands Of Pharmacies Prepare To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines

By Yuki Noguchi
Published February 9, 2021 at 4:11 AM CST

The Biden administration this week will send a million vaccine doses to 6,500 of the nation's more than 40,000 pharmacies. We examine the logistics, and how consumers will sign up for appointments.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

Morning Edition
Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Business Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, DC. Since joining NPR in 2008, she's covered a range of business and economic news, with a special focus on the workplace — anything that affects how and why we work. In recent years she has covered the rise of the contract workforce, the #MeToo movement, the Great Recession, and the subprime housing crisis. In 2011, she covered the earthquake and tsunami in her parents' native Japan. Her coverage of the impact of opioids on workers and their families won a 2019 Gracie Award and received First Place and Best In Show in the radio category from the National Headliner Awards. She also loves featuring offbeat topics, and has eaten insects in service of journalism.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi