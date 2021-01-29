General Motors Seeks To Eliminate Gas Vehicles By 2035

General Motors is pledging to shift its entire fleet of new vehicles to zero emissions by 2035 and move toward becoming carbon neutral by 2040. The announcement follows President Biden’s plans to replace all government cars with electric vehicles made in the U.S., which he cemented by executive order earlier this week.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Jamie LaReau, who covers GM and the auto industry for the Detroit Free Press.

