Biden Halts Trump's 'Remain In Mexico' Program In Effort To Reform U.S. Immigration Policy

In his first days in office, President Biden stopped new enrollments in the “Remain In Mexico” program.

Started by the Trump administration, the program requires migrants seeking asylum in the United States to wait in Mexico for their cases to make their way through the U.S. immigration courts. Migrants wait many months in often dangerous conditions.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Leon Krauze, Univision anchor and Washington Post columnist, about the program and Biden’s efforts to reform immigration policy.

