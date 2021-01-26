Trump Needs To Appeal To Facebook's Oversight Board To Rejoin The Platform

Former President Trump will need to appeal to Facebook’s fairly nascent Oversight Board to rejoin the platform.

Casey Newton of Platformer joins us to take a closer look at who serves on this board, which operates like Facebook’s independent judicial system, and what the Trump decision could mean for the future of the social media landscape.

