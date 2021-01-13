© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Utah Republican Rep. John Curtis Explains Why He's Voting No On Impeachment

Published January 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST

The House will decide Wednesday whether to impeach President Trump a second time. Lawmakers are considering one article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection” after last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists.

Democrats have the votes to impeach him, and now a handful of Republicans are joining them, but not Republican Congressman John Curtis of Utah who says he believes the impeachment inquiry should be given more time.

