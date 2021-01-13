Utah Republican Rep. John Curtis Explains Why He's Voting No On Impeachment

The House will decide Wednesday whether to impeach President Trump a second time. Lawmakers are considering one article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection” after last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists.

Democrats have the votes to impeach him, and now a handful of Republicans are joining them, but not Republican Congressman John Curtis of Utah who says he believes the impeachment inquiry should be given more time.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.