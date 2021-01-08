© 2020 Texas Public Radio
U.S. Hits Record Coronavirus Death Daily Deaths As Vaccine Continues Slow Rollout

Published January 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST

The United States set a new record on Thursday with 4,112 coronavirus deaths. Several states, including Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, set statewide records.

Host Peter O’Dowd checks in with George Washington University professor and emergency physician Leana Wen about the latest on the virus, vaccines and immunity.

