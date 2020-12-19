Not My Job: We Quiz Sisters Este and Alana Haim On Another Sibling Band

Este and Alana Haim are two-thirds of the band Haim, along with their other sister, Danielle Haim. Their new album is Women in Music Pt. III and they are up for Album of the Year and Best Rock Performance at this year's Grammy Awards.

Este and Alana Haim join us to play a game called "You're my Wonderwall." Three questions about Liam and Noel Gallagher, the brothers behind Oasis.

