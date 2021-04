On this virtual edition of Texas Public Radio’s Worth Repeating, we are having... The Talk...Prepare yourself for stories about big conversations and the weight of words. 4 locals bring us REAL stories of breakups, leaving the nest, speaking out and seeking the truth. Hosted by San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea Vocab Sanderson. Sit down and settle in. It’s time for The Talk.

