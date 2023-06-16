Celebrate Independence Day on the radio with A Capitol Fourth 2023

Celebrate our country’s 247th birthday with a star-studded musical extravaganza! The 43rd edition of America’s Independence Day celebration features performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway, and patriotic classics. Top musical artists join the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly. The annual Fourth of July celebration airs from the nation’s capital to a broadcast audience of millions and to our troops around the world via American Forces Network. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, the broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m. on Texas Public Radio stations KSTX, KTPD, KCTI, KTPR, and KVHL.

Musical guests include:

Chicago

Boyz II Men

Renée Fleming

Belinda Carlisle

Babyface

The United States Army Band

The National Symphony Orchestra

...and more!

Broadcast on Texas Public Radio is made possible by PlainsCapital Bank and MAR Insurance Group.