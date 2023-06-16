Celebrate Independence Day on the radio with A Capitol Fourth 2023

© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Published June 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT
The U.S. Capitol
Celebrate our country’s 247th birthday with a star-studded musical extravaganza! The 43rd edition of America’s Independence Day celebration features performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway, and patriotic classics. Top musical artists join the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly. The annual Fourth of July celebration airs from the nation’s capital to a broadcast audience of millions and to our troops around the world via American Forces Network. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, the broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m. on Texas Public Radio stations KSTX, KTPD, KCTI, KTPR, and KVHL.

Musical guests include:
Chicago
Boyz II Men
Renée Fleming
Belinda Carlisle
Babyface
The United States Army Band
The National Symphony Orchestra
...and more!

Broadcast on Texas Public Radio is made possible by PlainsCapital Bank and MAR Insurance Group.

