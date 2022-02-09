On Valentine's Day, tune in to KPAC for 'Love at the Movies'
Join host Lynne Warfel for a special Valentine's Day program and offshoot of the weekly national program Saturday Cinema. Love at the Movies is an hour of classic movie scores from romantic films, rom-coms, animated love stories and more.
Spanning the 1930s to early 2000s, there's plenty of great music to put you in the mood for love on this program, airing at 6 p.m. on Valentine's Day on KPAC 88.3 FM!
PLAYLIST:
Rota: “Romeo and Juliet” - Love Theme
Doyle: “Much Ado About Nothing” - Overture
Jarre: “Doctor Zhivago” - Lara’s Theme
Newman: “Wuthering Heights” - Cathy's Theme
Brown: “Singin' in the Rain” - Main Theme
Bernstein: “West Side Story” - Somewhere
Chaplin: “City Lights” - Suite
Rogers: Where or When
Waxman: “Philadelphia Story” - Suite
Warren: An Affair to Remember
Lai: “Love Story” - Theme
Santaoalalla: Selections from “Brokeback Mountain”
Steiner: “Casablanca” - Suite
Broadcast made possible by Camerata San Antonio, San Antonio Kidney, and Melinda Hipp, Reverse Mortgage Specialist - Mutual of Omaha.