KPAC_Cao1.JPG
KPAC Blog
The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world. To listen to KPAC 88.3 FM, simply open the player in the gray ribbon at the top of this page and choose KPAC: Classical Music.

On Valentine's Day, tune in to KPAC for 'Love at the Movies'

Texas Public Radio
Published February 9, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST
Love at the movies 1200x628.png

Join host Lynne Warfel for a special Valentine's Day program and offshoot of the weekly national program Saturday Cinema. Love at the Movies is an hour of classic movie scores from romantic films, rom-coms, animated love stories and more.

Spanning the 1930s to early 2000s, there's plenty of great music to put you in the mood for love on this program, airing at 6 p.m. on Valentine's Day on KPAC 88.3 FM!

PLAYLIST:

Rota: “Romeo and Juliet” - Love Theme
Doyle: “Much Ado About Nothing” - Overture
Jarre: “Doctor Zhivago” - Lara’s Theme
Newman: “Wuthering Heights” - Cathy's Theme
Brown: “Singin' in the Rain” - Main Theme
Bernstein: “West Side Story” - Somewhere
Chaplin: “City Lights” - Suite
Rogers: Where or When
Waxman: “Philadelphia Story” - Suite
Warren: An Affair to Remember
Lai: “Love Story” - Theme
Santaoalalla: Selections from “Brokeback Mountain”
Steiner: “Casablanca” - Suite

Broadcast made possible by Camerata San Antonio, San Antonio Kidney, and Melinda Hipp, Reverse Mortgage Specialist - Mutual of Omaha.

