Dare to Listen: Texas’ Abortion Law And The Future of Reproductive Rights
Texas now has the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the nation and to enforce it, there’s a $10,000 reward for civilians who successful sue anyone who assists in an illegal abortion. Has Texas beaten Roe v. Wade? Will Senate Bill 8 stand up to legal challenges?
Texas Public Radio hosts a Dare to Listen conversation on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 7-8 p.m. Central on Facebook Live about SB 8 and its ramifications for women and reproductive rights in Texas and beyond.
This series examines timely, sometimes provocative, topics through frank but respectful discussion with a diverse panel of guests.
Audience feedback and questions are encouraged throughout the dialogue, via comments on the live video or emailed to thesource@tpr.org.
Moderated by TPR's David Martin Davies, with panelists:
- Rachel Rebouché, JD, professor and interim dean of the Beasley School of Law and faculty fellow at the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University
- Aziza Ahmed, JD, professor at the University of California Irvine School of Law
- Sarah Prager, MD, family planning specialist with the University of Washington's health system, co-chair of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' Abortion Access and Training Expert Work Group and legislative chair of ACOG's Washington Section