Dare to Listen: Texas’ Abortion Law And The Future of Reproductive Rights

Texas now has the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the nation and to enforce it, there’s a $10,000 reward for civilians who successful sue anyone who assists in an illegal abortion. Has Texas beaten Roe v. Wade? Will Senate Bill 8 stand up to legal challenges?

Texas Public Radio hosts a Dare to Listen conversation on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 7-8 p.m. Central on Facebook Live about SB 8 and its ramifications for women and reproductive rights in Texas and beyond.

This series examines timely, sometimes provocative, topics through frank but respectful discussion with a diverse panel of guests.

Audience feedback and questions are encouraged throughout the dialogue, via comments on the live video or emailed to thesource@tpr.org.

Moderated by TPR's David Martin Davies, with panelists:

