Dare To Listen: Voting Rights In Texas

TPR will air a "Dare to Listen" conversation about the recent bills in Texas and beyond that may restrict, rather than promote, access to voting.

Topics will range from the Texas Democrats leaving the state in an effort to block passage of GOP-backed voting restrictions, Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 3, which would ban drive-through and 24-hour voting; make mail-in voting more difficult; increase criminal penalties for voting mistakes; and give partisan poll watchers more authority at voting sites.

