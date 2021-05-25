Happy Accidents - Worth Repeating

Beloved artist Bob Ross once said, “We don't make mistakes, we just have happy accidents." In this episode of Texas Public Radio's storytelling series Worth Repeating, we hear true stories about accidental opportunities, “good misses,” failures that turned favorable, memorable misunderstandings, and “whoopsies” that were wins in the end. Hosted by San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea Vocab Sanderson. Worth Repeating is brought to you in part by sponsorship from 80/20 Foundation.