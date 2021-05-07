Think Science: Storm Predictions

Weather and climate science affects every living thing on the earth – and severe weather can have a devastating effect on humans, animals, and agriculture. As we enter the summer, all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as storm season begins and the Texas coast braces for deadly hurricanes. How does storm prediction work? What new developments are being made in the accuracy of forecasting and measuring tropical storms, as well as those over land? Join us at our next Think Science virtual panel as we study storm prediction, and learn how signals from space (such as NASA's CYGNSS program) can help us on earth.

This event will be presented via GoToMeeting; audience members will be able to ask questions of the panelists in real-time. Think Science will take place on Friday, May 21 at noon.

Register with this link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2755298488682065934

Panelists:

Shuyi S. Chen , Professor, Department of Atmospheric Sciences, University of Washington

Jillian Redfern, Southwest Research Institute

Moderator: Nathan Cone, TPR

This Think Science event is made possible by Geekdom.