Texas Public Radio Surveying Local College Students

Texas Public Radio is working with the Public Policy Research Institute at Texas A&M University-College Station to conduct an anonymous survey of people who currently attend or recently attended one of the public institutions of higher education in San Antonio.

We want to learn more about challenges that students face when trying to complete a degree and how the pandemic has affected them.

Invitations to fill out the survey will be sent to student email addresses, and will contain a link to an online survey hosted by the Texas A&M University Qualtrics Platform.

Findings from the survey will be used in future reporting by Texas Public Radio. Thank you very much for helping Texas Public Radio learn more about your experience as a college student.

