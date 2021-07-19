House Explosion In Plano Sends 6 People To Hospitals

Six people were transported to hospitals following a home explosion in Plano, officials said.

The explosion took place Monday afternoon on Cleveland Drive, according to Plano Fire-Rescue.

There was no known cause as of Monday afternoon.

Plano Fire-Rescue investigators were on the scene, as were officials with Atmos Energy, the natural gas company. Video footage from the scene shows rubble where a home once was, with debris and lumber scattered across the yard and into the street.

Staff at Haggard Library, about a mile away, felt the explosion, city officials said.

The Dallas Morning News reported: "The conditions and identities of the injured people were not released. One was inside the home that exploded, Plano Fire-Rescue said, and the other five lived next door."

Neighbor Caroline Klobas told CBS affiliate KTVT that she heard a noise she thought was her sliding glass door breaking.

“And I just noticed two picture frames on the wall fall down and the sound and that didn’t match up,” Klobas told the TV station. “And then, when my husband pulled into the garage, he saw that the roof in our garage had caved in.”

UPDATE: Latest from 4400 Blk Cleveland in West Plano where investigators are on scene where a house exploded late this afternoon. So far, 6 people have been rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries, including several children, according to neighbors. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/8d414ac9Wr

— D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) July 20, 2021

This is a developing story, which will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 KERA. To see more, visit KERA.