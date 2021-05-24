© 2020 Texas Public Radio
City of San Antonio Metro Health’s Office of Violence Prevention and TPR Present Summer Of Resilience

Texas Public Radio | By Rob Martinez
Published May 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT
summer of resilience_header.png

Register for the screening here

In collaboration with the City of San Antonio Metro Health’s Office of Violence Prevention, join TPR on June 3 for the first of four monthly online screenings of the docu-series Raising of America, followed by panel discussions. Topics cover childhood, education, trauma and building resilience. The focus of the June 3rd episode, “The Signature Hour,” is the price babies pay when parents are stressed.

View the trailer for Raising of America here:

TPR Events & Initiatives
Rob Martinez
See stories by Rob Martinez