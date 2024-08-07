© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boerne baseball team heads to the 2024 Little League World Series

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro,
Jack Morgan
Published August 7, 2024 at 1:25 PM CDT
Boerne's Little League team beat Louisiana 6-3 to win the Southwest Regional Tournament and clinch their spot in the 2024 Little League World Series.
Courtesy photo
/
Boerne Youth Athletic Association
Boerne's Little League team beat Louisiana 6-3 to win the Southwest Regional Tournament and clinch their spot in the 2024 Little League World Series.

Boerne's Little League team secured its spot in the 2024Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team, representing Texas West, beat Louisiana Tuesday night at the Southwest Regional Tournament championship — the furthest the team has ever been.

Boerne was down 3-0 before it scored all six runs during the bottom of the fourth inning.

The team will now play the Mid-Atlantic Regional Champs Aug.15 at 6 p.m. It will be televised on ESPN. Four more wins in the U.S. bracket can place Boerne in the finals against an international team.

Chris Carey, president of Boerne Little League, was proud of the team. "They're outstanding on the field," he said. "They've got demeanors and whatnot off the field. They're just great kids. They're super excited. It's just really cool to watch from the stand."

Boerne Independent School District congratulated the team on X, which featured students from Boerne's Voss Middle School and Middle School South.

In the international bracket, the Little League team for the Mexican border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, is set to play against the Caribbean on Aug. 14.

View a bracket of the current team below:

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Sports TPRTop StoriesbaseballBoerne
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan