Boerne baseball team heads to the 2024 Little League World Series

Boerne's Little League team secured its spot in the 2024Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team, representing Texas West, beat Louisiana Tuesday night at the Southwest Regional Tournament championship — the furthest the team has ever been.

Boerne was down 3-0 before it scored all six runs during the bottom of the fourth inning.

The team will now play the Mid-Atlantic Regional Champs Aug.15 at 6 p.m. It will be televised on ESPN. Four more wins in the U.S. bracket can place Boerne in the finals against an international team.

Texas' Boerne Little League is headed to the #LLWS! pic.twitter.com/k8AF3xigaX — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 7, 2024

Chris Carey, president of Boerne Little League, was proud of the team. "They're outstanding on the field," he said. "They've got demeanors and whatnot off the field. They're just great kids. They're super excited. It's just really cool to watch from the stand."

Boerne Independent School District congratulated the team on X, which featured students from Boerne's Voss Middle School and Middle School South.

In the international bracket, the Little League team for the Mexican border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, is set to play against the Caribbean on Aug. 14.

View a bracket of the current team below: