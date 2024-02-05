San Antonio Brahmas release 2024 schedule, season kicks off Mar. 31

The San Antonio Brahmas released their schedule for their inaugural 2024 season in the United Football League.

The team's season opens on Mar. 31 in the Alamodome against the D.C. Defenders. Other home games follow on April 14 against the St. Louis Battlehawks, on April 20 versus the Michigan Panthers, on May 19 against the Arlington Renegades, and on May 25 versus the Birmingham Stallions.

Road games are scheduled on April 6 against the Memphis Showboats, on April 27 in Arlington, on May 5 in D.C., on May 12 versus the Houston Roughnecks, and on June 1 in St. Louis.

The opening game between the Brahmas and the Defenders can be watched at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

The Brahmas are coached by Wade Phillips, a former longtime head coach in the NFL, including the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans. He's the son of the late Houston Oilers legendary coach Bum Phillips.

The UHL reports most of the games can been viewed on ABC or FOX. ESPN, ESPN 2, and FS1 will carry the rest.

The league is divided into two conferences, the USFL, which includes Birmingham, Houston, Memphis and Michigan and the XFL, which includes San Antonio and Arlington, D.C., and St. Louis.

Each team will play six in-conference games and four inter-conference matchups. The Conference Championships pit the top two teams from each against one another.

All eight teams report for spring training in Arlington, Texas on Feb. 24,

Season tickets are now on sale and single game tickets go on sale on Feb. 24.