Sports

San Antonio Missions baseball team has new owners

Texas Public Radio | By Steve Short,
Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 16, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST
san_antonio_map.jpg

The San Antonio Missions baseball team is getting new ownership.

A group, made up of San Antonio business executives, called "Designated Bidders," agreed to acquire the team from Dave Elmore and the Elmore Group.

Designated Bidders includes Graham Weston, Peter J. Holt, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Henry Cisneros, Nolan Ryan, and Roger Clemens, among others.

This news followed recent discussions of building a new baseball stadium in the downtown area.

The Missions are members of the Double-A Texas League as an affiliate of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres.

Steve Short
Steve joined the Texas Public Radio news team in 2009, and serves as TPR's Assistant News Director and afternoon anchor. You can hear him Monday-Friday from 3-7pm on KSTX 89.1 FM. Steve is a veteran of radio news in South Texas, having worked for commercial stations in the San Antonio area since the late 1980s.
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
