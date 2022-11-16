San Antonio Missions baseball team has new owners

The San Antonio Missions baseball team is getting new ownership.

A group, made up of San Antonio business executives, called "Designated Bidders," agreed to acquire the team from Dave Elmore and the Elmore Group.

Designated Bidders includes Graham Weston, Peter J. Holt, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Henry Cisneros, Nolan Ryan, and Roger Clemens, among others.

This news followed recent discussions of building a new baseball stadium in the downtown area.

The Missions are members of the Double-A Texas League as an affiliate of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres.