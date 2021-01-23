Sounds Like KPAC: Young Talent Competition

Each year, to encourage and celebrate the talented young musicians and artists in our listening area, Texas Public Radio hosts a talent competition we call "SOUNDS LIKE KPAC." The program offers an opportunity for students to share how radio station KPAC 88.3 FM inspires them to create. Ordinarily the final round is presented at a public event; this year, the finalists will share their work live on the radio, on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Texas Public Radio studios. We will be observing COVID protocols to create a safer environment. Only parents will be allowed to observe musical performances at the studio. (Written Word and Visual Art finalists will not need to attend in person.)

There are four categories in the SOUNDS LIKE KPAC competition. Two are performance-based, one focuses on visual arts, and the fourth features the written word.

For the performance categories, we’re looking for solo and ensemble performances of any music that you like that sounds like it would fit on KPAC 88.3 FM. Whether that’s a Debussy piano work, a trio arrangement of Harry Styles or Common, or music for electric guitar and banjo duet... if you think it’s cool, and it “Sounds Like KPAC,” let’s hear it! Both solo and ensemble performances will be considered in two separate categories.

The third category invites students to create something inspired by the music and sounds you hear on KPAC 88.3 FM. Is it a painting? A video? A sculpture? The field is open. The fourth category, Written Word, could be a poem, narrative story, or essay.

The competition will be judged by members of the Texas Public Radio staff, as well as panel of judges to be determined.

The First Place Winner in each Category will receive a cash prize of $1000.00. The Second Place Winner in each Category will receive a cash prize of $500.00. The Third Place Winner in each Category will receive a cash prize of $250.00.



The annual competition is open to area junior high and high school age students between the ages of 13-19.

EXTENDED DEADLINE TO ENTER: January 6, 2021.

The official entry form, rules and prize information may be downloaded here or at the bottom of this page. Email entries to youngtalent@tpr.org.

Sounds Like KPAC is made possible by Appraisals & Estate Sales by June Hayes.

The competition prizes are funded by Dr. Lindsay Irvin, The Flohr Family Foundation, Milton Babbitt, Hart-Sheehy Fund, and Dr. Jatin Patel.