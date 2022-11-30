© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Janoska Ensemble raises the roof with The Big B's

Published November 30, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST
2022.10.30_MBAW_TheBigBs_Janoska-1_Credit_Steve Wheeler _ I Took a Picture Once.jpg
Steve Wheeler
/
The Janoska Ensemble in concert on October 30, 2022.

"The Big B's" was theme of a rip-roaring concert by the Janoska Ensemble this fall, touring behind their Deutsche Grammophon album of the same name. Their concert at San Fernando Cathedral on Oct. 30, 2022 was presented by Musical Bridges Around the World.

The Janoska Ensemble lived up to the promise of "Musical Bridges" at the show. Listen in the player above to hear classical music that leans in to its Eastern European folk heritage, a little American jazz, and even music by the Fab Four. Yep – they’re another "B," too! The others? Beethoven, Bartok, Bach, Brubeck, and Brahms.

The Janoska Ensemble: Ondrej, František and Roman Janoska, plus Julius Darvas.

The program:
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1
František Janoska: Souvenir pour Elise (Beethoven)
Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances
Dave Brubeck: Blue Rondo a la Turk
J.S. Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins in d minor
Vittorio Monti: Csárdás / The Beatles: Hey Jude

2022.10.30_MBAW_Z6F_8141-Edit-Edit_Credit- Rob Michaelson.jpg
ROBERT MICHAELSON
/
The Janoska Ensemble in concert on Oct. 30, 2022.

Performance Saturday
Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
