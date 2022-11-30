Janoska Ensemble raises the roof with The Big B's

"The Big B's" was theme of a rip-roaring concert by the Janoska Ensemble this fall, touring behind their Deutsche Grammophon album of the same name. Their concert at San Fernando Cathedral on Oct. 30, 2022 was presented by Musical Bridges Around the World.

The Janoska Ensemble lived up to the promise of "Musical Bridges" at the show. Listen in the player above to hear classical music that leans in to its Eastern European folk heritage, a little American jazz, and even music by the Fab Four. Yep – they’re another "B," too! The others? Beethoven, Bartok, Bach, Brubeck, and Brahms.

The Janoska Ensemble: Ondrej, František and Roman Janoska, plus Julius Darvas.

The program:

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1

František Janoska: Souvenir pour Elise (Beethoven)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances

Dave Brubeck: Blue Rondo a la Turk

J.S. Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins in d minor

Vittorio Monti: Csárdás / The Beatles: Hey Jude