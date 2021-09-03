© 2020 Texas Public Radio
jazz_soft_opening__22_of_22_.jpg
Live At Jazz, TX

Ben Flocks Gets Dreamy At Jazz, TX

Published September 3, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT
FlocksHighRes3.jpg
Dan Winters
/
Ben Flocks

At the time of this set, which was recorded at Jazz, TX in 2019, saxophonist Ben Flocks had just released his album “Mask of the Muse.” It’s a concept album that takes you behind the curtain and into a dreamland that Flocks characterizes as “a smoky ballroom where a stranger approaches you and whispers in your ear…”

Ben Flocks gets high praise for his sound from saxophonist Joshua Redman, who said when Ben Flocks plays, there’s not a note wasted!

For this set, Flocks is joined by the Doc Watkins trio, and they perform dreamy songs like "Ebb Tide," and "Shangri-La." The show ends with a burner, though—a take on Duke Ellington and Juan Tizol's classic, "Caravan."

Nathan Cone
Nathan has been with TPR since 1995, when he began working on classical music station KPAC 88.3 FM, as host of “Tuesday Night at the Opera.” He soon learned the ropes on KSTX 89.1 FM, and volunteered to work practically any shift that came his way, on either station. He worked in nearly every capacity on the radio before moving into Community Engagement, Marketing, and Digital Media. His reporting and criticism has been honored by the Houston Press Club and Texas Associated Press.
