Ben Flocks Gets Dreamy At Jazz, TX
At the time of this set, which was recorded at Jazz, TX in 2019, saxophonist Ben Flocks had just released his album “Mask of the Muse.” It’s a concept album that takes you behind the curtain and into a dreamland that Flocks characterizes as “a smoky ballroom where a stranger approaches you and whispers in your ear…”
Ben Flocks gets high praise for his sound from saxophonist Joshua Redman, who said when Ben Flocks plays, there’s not a note wasted!
For this set, Flocks is joined by the Doc Watkins trio, and they perform dreamy songs like "Ebb Tide," and "Shangri-La." The show ends with a burner, though—a take on Duke Ellington and Juan Tizol's classic, "Caravan."