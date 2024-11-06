Goethe, the original goth?

Zachary Ridgway drops by Classical Connections with Sarah Davis and Natalie Baker to perform music inspired by and featuring the words of the famous German poet, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

"He kind of launched romanticism," Ridgway says.

The performers were live on KPAC 88.3 FM to preview their concert this Saturday, "A Goethe Evening," which is part of Trinity University's Festival of the Arts. The show is free and open to the public, and takes place in Margarite B. Parker Chapel at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9th.

Details on all the Trinity events are at: https://events.trinity.edu/tufa