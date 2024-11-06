© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Classical Connections

Goethe, the original goth?

By Barry Brake
Published November 6, 2024 at 5:02 PM CST
Zachary Ridgway drops by Classical Connections with Sarah Davis and Natalie Baker to perform music inspired by and featuring the words of the famous German poet, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

"He kind of launched romanticism," Ridgway says.

The performers were live on KPAC 88.3 FM to preview their concert this Saturday, "A Goethe Evening," which is part of Trinity University's Festival of the Arts. The show is free and open to the public, and takes place in Margarite B. Parker Chapel at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9th.

Details on all the Trinity events are at: https://events.trinity.edu/tufa

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
