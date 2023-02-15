'Bonbons' and Beethoven: Itzhak Perlman previews his Tobin Center recital

The esteemed and beloved violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman returns to San Antonio on Tuesday, February 21 for a recital at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, and as he modestly said with a chuckle, “It’s going to be good.”

Elaborating, Perlman said “It’s going to be a recital program that I would like to hear somebody else play.”

That includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s mammoth, concerto-like Violin Sonata No. 9, known as the “Kreutzer” Sonata, as well as a collection of shorter, tuneful pieces by composers like Fritz Kreisler.

After 65 years on stage, what does Perlman feel makes a good performance?

“Connection. The minute you have a connection to the music, it becomes something that goes over the stage, into the audience. They know that you’re connected. Then you have a complete experience.”