More rain chances this week, and severe storms can't be ruled out

There is a marginal risk for severe weather over the San Antonio area on Thursday night as a passing cold front stirs up instability.

The National Weather Service reported nearly half the city could see rain on Thursday between 7 and 10 p.m. The best chances fall west and northwest of Loop 410.

The is a slight risk of severe weather west and northwest of the city between 4 and 7 p.m., including Boerne, Fredericksburg and Kerrville.

Forecasters said if severe weather does break out, it will be in the form of large hail, damaging winds, and lightning. At least a third of the city could see rain again sometime between Saturday and Sunday night.

But the cold front won’t impact temperatures much — weekend highs will push into the 90s.

Rain showers in April helped close the city's rainfall deficit for the year.

The weather service reported nearly five inches of rain fell at the international airport in April.

The city's total of eight inches since the beginning of 2023 is just half-an-inch behind the average for this time of year.

There may also be more good weather news ahead. May is usually the city's rainiest month, with nearly five inches on average.

The return of El Nino conditions in the Pacific means a rainier spring and summer are likely, especially compared to the past two years when a major drought took hold.

San Antonians remain under Stage 2 water restrictions despite the recent rain. Automatic sprinklers can only be used once a week based on street address and only between the hours of 7 and 11 a.m. and 7 and 11 p.m. Watering with a hose by hand is permitted at any time.