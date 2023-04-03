Strong cold front packs drought relief and cooler temperatures

A strong cold front will push into the region Tuesday night, triggering showers and thunderstorms as it passes through the Hill Country and San Antonio, the National Weather Service reported.

The cold front and southwesterly wind flows and a low-pressure system off the Texas coast are creating the weather instability this week, forecasters said.

The cold front will also knock down daytime highs that started the week by 30 degrees. Highs on Thursday and Friday are expected to remain in the 60s.

San Antonio was in the marginal category this week when it comes to severe weather, such as hail and tornadoes. It will be a breezy week with peak wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour at times on Wednesday.

About one third of San Antonio could see rain on Tuesday night, but most of the city should see showers and thunderstorms between Thursday and Friday night. Rain chances begin tapering off after Friday night, but some isolated showers will hang around through Sunday.

Total rainfall amounts for the week are expected to be around one to four inches. The highest rainfall totals will be to the east of San Antonio, while the lowest will be to the west with San Antonio somewhere in between, forecasters said.

San Antonio and the Hill Country both remain in drought conditions after a couple of back-to-back dry years.

2023 is off to a dry start too. Forecasters said a return to "El Nino" weather patterns is underway this year based on Pacific Ocean water temperatures. El Nino springs are capable of producing normal to above normal rainfall amounts.

So far this year at San Antonio International Airport, about three inches of rain has fallen, about half the average amount for the first quarter of the year.

San Antonio remains under Stage 2 water restrictions. Residents can only water yards with automatic sprinklers once a week based on street address between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Hand watering with a hose is allowed at any time.

Here's a reminder of the other restrictions under Stage 2 from the San Antonio Water System website:



All non-public swimming pools must have a minimum of 25 percent of the surface area covered with evaporation screens when not in use. Inflatable pool toys or floating decorations may be used for this purpose.

Washing impervious cover such as parking lots, driveways, streets or sidewalks is prohibited. Health and safety exceptions to this rule may be requested from SAWS here .

. Residential car washing allowed during drought once per week on Saturday or Sunday as long as there is no water waste . The use of SAWS-certified commercial car wash facilities is allowed any day.

. The use of SAWS-certified commercial car wash facilities is allowed any day. Operators of golf courses, athletic fields, and parks must submit a conservation plan to SAWS. For requirements, contact SAWS at 210-704-SAVE. Golf courses, athletic fields, and parks may not irrigate between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Hotels, motels, and other lodgings must offer and clearly notify guests of a “linen/towel change on request only” program.