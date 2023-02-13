Temperature roller coaster this week for San Antonio metro area

San Antonians will need to keep everything from t-shirts to heavier jackets handy this week as big temperature swings are in store, according to the National Weather Service.

Those working the late shift on Monday night might also want to pack an umbrella as a moderate chance of showers develops across the area.

The best chance for rain will be between midnight and 5 a.m. Monday into Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour are also possible at times.

The week starts with highs in the 70s and 80s through Wednesday but the week will end on a wintry note with the passage of a Pacific cold front overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The high on Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s, with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible at times.

Lows early Friday and early Saturday will be in the 30s but should remain above freezing, forecasters said.

A warming trend arrives over the weekend with highs on Sunday back in the 70s.

The rain this week is not expected to provide much drought relief, and any heavier rains are expected to fall north and east of San Antonio.

San Antonio has received 1.8 inches of rain at the international airport since Jan. 1. The rainfall deficit for the city for the first two months of 2023 is just below one inch when compared to annual averages.

If you enjoy cooler weather, be sure to take advantage of the chilly days ahead. San Antonio’s last freeze of the year typically falls on March 1.

But local gardeners said those planning to add flowers, bushes, or trees to their landscape should wait until after March 14, the latest a freeze has ever been recorded in San Antonio.