A cold front to bring rain to the city, vanishing snow flurries to the upper Hill Country

A cold front is expected to push through San Antonio on Friday night, bringing rain to half the city.

Some fleeting snow flurries to northernmost sections of the Hill Country are possible.

The National Weather Service reports the flurries will be of the "don't blink or you will miss them" variety over Burnet and Llano Counties.

Temperatures will stay warm enough for the snow flurries to mix with rain, but not accumulate.

It's the second major front of the week that is arriving just in time to keep temperatures cool behind the first one. After the hottest summer on record for San Antonio and an unseasonably warm fall, residents welcome the respite.

Daytime highs in the Alamo City will remain in the 50s through early next week, with nighttime lows in the 40s during the same streak.

The best chance of rain for San Antonio will be between midnight and midday on Saturday, but again only about half the city will receive any rainfall.

The city passed another dusty milestone this week when the rainfall deficit for the year inched past 20 inches at the international airport.

Drought conditions have kept rural parts of Bexar County in fire prone conditions. County commissioners this week voted to extend a ban on outdoor burning for 90 days to prevent wildfires.

Only household trash and other domestic waste may be burned in the county, but the burning must take place in enclosures such as burn barrels with metal mesh screens on top to prevent the spread of sparks.