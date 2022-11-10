Warrant issued for Councilman Clayton Perry over hit and run allegations

TPR has confirmed that a warrant has been issued for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry.

According to a source, the warrant is for a Class B misdemeanor, for failing to render aid at the site of a car collision on Sunday night.

On Wednesday, in his first public comments since allegations surfaced that he hit a vehicle with his jeep and fled the scene of a car crash, Perry confirmed he was involved in a car crash but didn't remember the incident.

Perry’s full statement didn't give an account of what happened Sunday evening but did explain that he sustained some injuries and spent more than a day at a Brooke Army Medical Center.

“I was in a car crash on Sunday,” Perry said. “I clearly hit my head and don't really remember it. The next morning, I went to the doctor and spent a day and a half at BAMC for treatment and observation. I'm very sorry for the hassle this is causing everyone, and I'm fully cooperating with everyone to resolve it properly.”

It wasn't clear if any injuries were sustained by the other motorist.

KSAT reported Perry allegedly struck a vehicle at Redland Road and Jones Maltsberger and fled the scene.

A witness followed the Jeep to Perry’s home where a police officer saw the Jeep still running in the driveway but no driver present. The officer then saw a man laying on the ground in the backyard.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg has said Perry should resign if the hit and run allegations are accurate.

The Northeast Side councilman was not present for a regularly scheduled council work session on economic development incentives that took place Wednesday afternoon, and he was not present at a council meeting on Thursday.