Rain from latest cold front could create slick drive home Friday

A fasting moving Pacific cold front is expected to trigger some showers during the drive home from work on Friday.

The front is expected to arrive around 6 p.m.

Some storms could become severe, with gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Wind gusts in the San Antonio area around 25 miles per hour are expected.

The National Weather Service, however, placed San Antonio's overall chances for severe weather late Friday and early Saturday as "slight."

Drivers traveling north on I-35, north of Austin, during the same time frame need to be on the lookout for an "enhanced" risk of severe weather.

If some cells form ahead of the line, there could be a pocket or two of 1-2 inch rains for the Hill Country and San Antonio, but overall the rain threat is minimal.

Meanwhile, west of Hwy 281, a Fire Danger Statement due to gusty winds and much drier air behind the cold front may be issued.

Forecasters said most areas south and west of I-10/I-37 may not see a drop of rain.

The front will drop the humidity level to make for a rather pleasant Saturday afternoon and evening with temperatures about 10 degrees cooler for most locations.

"Enjoy it while it lasts, as it`s going to get ridiculously soupy for the remainder of the long term forecast," a weather statement read about conditions on Sunday and early next week.

San Antonio is still around 19 inches below average rainfall for the year. Little more than nine inches has fallen on the international airport since the start of 2022.

Water restrictions continue in drought-stricken cities across South Texas and the Hill Country.