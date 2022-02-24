© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
San Antonio

Ice threat gone for San Antonio, cold will linger

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published February 24, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST
Five day outlook.png
National Weather Service San Antonio
/
Five day outlook from the National Weather Service. Weather warms and clears for outdoor activities by Sunday afternoon

Thursday afternoon will be cloudy and chilly, but any chance for frozen precipitation for San Antonio is gone for the week. The high Thursday should remain in the 30s in the city and be colder to the north.

The Friday morning commute in San Antonio should be free of ice anywhere since temperatures will remain above freezing overnight, Thursday into Friday morning. Wind chills Friday morning in San Antonio will be in the 20s.

The National Weather Service reports a second cold surge is pushing through to end the week, keeping it a bit rainy and very chilly.

Highs Friday and Saturday will remain in the 40s along with gloomy skies, but a warming trend will begin on Sunday.

Rain chances are fairly strong to start the weekend, but again temperatures will remain above freezing, so there is not a concern about frozen precipitation.

Highs on Sunday will be in the 60s, and the sun should come out.

The warming trend will continue through the middle of next week with highs reaching into the low 70s.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

San Antonio TPRTop Stories
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick