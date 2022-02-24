Ice threat gone for San Antonio, cold will linger

Thursday afternoon will be cloudy and chilly, but any chance for frozen precipitation for San Antonio is gone for the week. The high Thursday should remain in the 30s in the city and be colder to the north.

The Friday morning commute in San Antonio should be free of ice anywhere since temperatures will remain above freezing overnight, Thursday into Friday morning. Wind chills Friday morning in San Antonio will be in the 20s.

The National Weather Service reports a second cold surge is pushing through to end the week, keeping it a bit rainy and very chilly.

Highs Friday and Saturday will remain in the 40s along with gloomy skies, but a warming trend will begin on Sunday.

Rain chances are fairly strong to start the weekend, but again temperatures will remain above freezing, so there is not a concern about frozen precipitation.

Highs on Sunday will be in the 60s, and the sun should come out.

The warming trend will continue through the middle of next week with highs reaching into the low 70s.