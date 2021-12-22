Bexar County Judge formally launches search for commissioner appointee

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced on Tuesday he has started the search for an Interim Precinct 3 County Commissioner.

Commissioner Trish DeBerry vacated the seat with three years left in her term to run for county judge. The appointed Interim Precinct 3 County Commissioner will serve until December 31, 2022.

“It is of vital importance that Precinct 3 continues to be represented until a qualified interim County Commissioner is appointed. Until that time, County Commissioner Trish DeBerry will continue to represent Precinct 3 and serve in a hold-over status,” stated Wolff in a news release.

“I am seeking the best qualified candidate to represent this precinct. After the deadline, I will consult with my colleagues on the Commissioners Court and will move forward from that point. I intend to appoint the interim Commissioner in early January," he said.

Wolff has not said whether he intends to appoint a Republican, such as DeBerry, to serve the conservative precinct that covers far northern and northwest Bexar County. Such a move is not required by law. If a Democrat were to be appointed, the Commissioners Court would have no Republicans on it.

The news release said interested candidates must provide a resume and statement of interest to the Office of the County Judge by email to Nicole Erfurth, Chief of Staff to the County Judge, at nicole.erfurth@bexar.org.

All statements of interest and resumes must be received by Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at noon. Any submissions received after the deadline will not be considered.

The news release also outlined the legal requirements to hold the office:

At a minimum, Section 141.001 of the Texas Election Code states that to be eligible for appointment to public elective office in this state, a person must:

(1) be a United States citizen; and

(2) be 18 years of age or older on the date of appointment; and

(3) have resided continuously in the state for 12 months and in the territory from which the office is elected for six months immediately preceding the date appointment is made; and

(4) be a registered voter of the territory from which the office is elected

All submissions will be subject to the Texas Public Information Act.