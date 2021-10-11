© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
San Antonio

Western storm, potential hurricane likely to be rainmakers for San Antonio, Hill Country

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published October 11, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT
Pamela Cone Map.png
National Weather Service
/
Potential path of Pamela over Mexico and in South Texas this week

The National Weather Service reports a western storm system pushing toward Texas and a potential hurricane pushing towards the Pacific Coast of Mexico could be major rainmakers for South Texas and the Hill Country on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some rain could also fall on the area on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Forecasters say the rainfall in South Texas and the Hill Country depends on how large Tropical Storm Pamela develops in the eastern Pacific off the Mexican coast. One forecast said Pamela could reach hurricane strength on Monday night.

Rain forecast models for Wednesday and Thursday, which are the best chances for rain, range from 3 to 9 inches for portions of the Hill Country and 1 to 3 inches for the I-35 corridor, including San Antonio. Forecasters said rainfall amounts will appear more clearly with time.

Another bonus for warm and dry South Texas is the storm systems should keep weekday highs in the 80s, but the weekend is shaping up as ideal with sunny skies, daytime highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

San Antonio has seen very little rain in the past couple of months, and some drought conditions have returned to some portions of Bexar County, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Residents of San Antonio remain under Stage 1 water restrictions, limiting landscape watering by sprinkler or automatic irrigation to just one day a week based on street address.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

San AntonioTPRTop Storiesweather
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick