Western storm, potential hurricane likely to be rainmakers for San Antonio, Hill Country

The National Weather Service reports a western storm system pushing toward Texas and a potential hurricane pushing towards the Pacific Coast of Mexico could be major rainmakers for South Texas and the Hill Country on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some rain could also fall on the area on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Forecasters say the rainfall in South Texas and the Hill Country depends on how large Tropical Storm Pamela develops in the eastern Pacific off the Mexican coast. One forecast said Pamela could reach hurricane strength on Monday night.

Rain forecast models for Wednesday and Thursday, which are the best chances for rain, range from 3 to 9 inches for portions of the Hill Country and 1 to 3 inches for the I-35 corridor, including San Antonio. Forecasters said rainfall amounts will appear more clearly with time.

Another bonus for warm and dry South Texas is the storm systems should keep weekday highs in the 80s, but the weekend is shaping up as ideal with sunny skies, daytime highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

San Antonio has seen very little rain in the past couple of months, and some drought conditions have returned to some portions of Bexar County, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Residents of San Antonio remain under Stage 1 water restrictions, limiting landscape watering by sprinkler or automatic irrigation to just one day a week based on street address.