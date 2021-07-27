San Antonio's District 9 Office Becomes First To Return To Virtual Work As Delta Variant Cases Rise

San Antonio’s District 9 City Council offices will return to working virtually due to the spread of the coronavirus’ delta variant. It’s the first city office to do so.

District 9 Councilman John Courage instructed his staff to begin working remotely on Tuesday and pause in-person meetings as cases of the delta variant continue to rise.

Courage said his staff is fully vaccinated and no one has tested positive for the virus recently.

“I do not want to put my constituents or other city employees like my staff in a position where they could contract or spread the virus or spread the virus," he said.

The decision only affects the District 9 council offices which came the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised vaccinated persons to return to wearing masks in areas with high case rates.

The City of San Antonio has discretion over city facilities like libraries and the Alamodome, but no similar announcement has been made.

