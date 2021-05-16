SAPD Investigates Shooting Incident At Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic

San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting incident in which a suspect was hiding in the trunk of a woman's car.

According to SAPD, the victim arrived Saturday morning at the Alamo Women's Reproductive Services on the city's northwest side when the man emerged from the trunk of her car and fired several rounds.

A bystander who witnessed the scene pulled out his own weapon and began firing at the suspect. Police say they are not sure if the suspect was struck. The victim, a 30-year-old woman was not injured.

A police spokesman told KSAT-TV the shooting did not appear to be directed at the clinic, which provides abortions.

"We're investigating this more as domestic violence — again, not as a target on the actual clinic... The suspect and the victim knew each other," he said.

The bystander who fired at the suspect was not charged. Police found a gun and article of clothing that they believe belong to the suspect, but he has still not been found.

