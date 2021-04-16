2 Dead, 2 Wounded After Shooting On San Antonio's West Side

For the second day in a row, San Antonio police are investigating a shooting involving an officer.

A police statement on Saturday identified the officer as T. Sauvage, a five year veteran of the force.

According the statement, on Friday morning, Sauvage made a routine traffic stop in the 2400 block of Pinn Road on the West Side.

He stood outside the blue pickup truck and spoke to the people inside. According to a police statement released on Saturday, when "Officer Sauvage opened the driver's door of the front seat passenger," the driver pulled out a gun and began shooting at the officer.

Both McManus on Friday and the statement on Saturday explained that Sauvage moved back and returned fire, killing the driver and one passenger, both men. Another passenger, a woman, was wounded and transported to the hospital.

Sauvage suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

SAPD Chief William McManus says the deceased men appeared to be in their mid- to late-20s.

Police did not release the identities of the three people in the truck.

The police statement explained that a shooting team and Internal Affairs will conduct separate investigations into the incident, and Sauvage will be placed on administrative duty during those inquiries. The case will be forwarded to the Bexar County district attorney for review.

