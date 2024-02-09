Listeria recall affects some Costco, HEB, Trader Joe's Brands

Some brands sold recently by Costco, HEB, and Trader Joe's are impacted by this week's recalls of dairy products associated with a Listeria outbreak that has infected 26 people in 11 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported two deaths, one each in Texas and California.

The recalls are related to more than 60 dairy products, such as yogurts, creams, and cheeses made by California-based Rizo-Lopez Foods that were sold individually or are contained as ingredients in other food products.

The impacted items sold at Costco are Don Pedro brands: Street Taco Express Meal Kits sold from Jan. 25 to Feb. 6., Cilantro Lime Crema Twin Packs purchased from Jan. 19 to Feb. 6, and Everything Sauce Fiesta 3 Pack sold from Jan. 17 to Feb. 5, and Chicken Wrap with Sauce sold from Oct. 27 to Feb. 6.

The impacted items sold at HEB are HEB Cilantro Cotija Dressing with sell-by dates from Jan. 1 to Mar. 30, HEB Cilantro Cotija Dressing and HEB Poblano Caesar Dressing with use by dates from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31.

The impacted items sold at Trader Joe's are Trader Joe's brand Chicken Enchiladas Verde, Cilantro Dressing, Cilantro Salad Dressing, and Elote Chopped Salad Kits.

The CDC reports the foods should be thrown away or returned to stores where they were purchased. All surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled products, such as refrigerators, should also be disinfected since Listeria can spread to other surfaces and foods.

Symptoms of Listeria infection for pregnant people include fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. Those who are not pregnant have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness, but they may also get headaches, stiff necks, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures.

Seek medical help right away if symptoms occur after consuming one of the suspected products.

Learn more about the Listeria outbreak here:

Listeria Outbreak Linked to Queso Fresco and Cotija Cheese | CDC

