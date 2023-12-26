© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Worth Repeating

Stomaching Spanish class and other stories

By Tori Pool
Published December 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST
Kevin describes the chaos that ensued after one person lost their lunch.
Eric Guajardo/ Texas Public Radio
In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast storytellers share stories on the theme, “Taught" including: the various ways to deal with a bully, how to labor calmly, food allergy frustrations, and the upchuck worthy of an A.

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share stories on the theme, “Taught”. Stories include a teacher's lesson, finding the power in breath, the healing found in food, and how to stomach Spanish class. Steeped in sentiment, reflection, and a touch of chaos, these stories are sure to challenge our own preconceptions of the lessons that last.

Nikki explains how to calm her mind and her body.
Eric Guajardo/ Texas public Radio
Worth Repeating returns February 13 and the theme is Reset. From second chances lessons to starting all over, these stories are all about restoration. Tickets on sale starting Jan 2nd.Want to show your support of the program? Visit the Tpr Merch Shop and pick up your copy of Worth Repeating: San Antonio stories. Totes, bundles, and t-shirts are now available! Click hereto shop. Your support funds programs like these.

Tracie describes the frustration in medical professionals that don't quite hear her.
Eric Guajardo/ Texas Public Radio
Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation, the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and Niche at Pearl.

Sound Production: Alfie De la Garza/ Texas Public Radio

Special thanks to All In Barbershop Quartetfor being the perfect musical component this episode.

Worth Repeating is a production of Texas Public Radio.

Tori Pool
Worth Repeating producer and host, Events, and cloud watcher— oh my.
