Pool Ball Vs. Vending Machine And Other San Antonio Stories

Covers are the subject of this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, the second part of our March storytelling event. Tough secrets, inner voices, and a wild night on base, these last three stories challenge right and wrong when protecting ourselves or the people closest to us.

Worth Repeating returns on April 11 and the theme is ¿Como? Confusing times, language barriers and things that get lost in translation these seven will share their biggest bewildering moments. For tickets visit tpr.org/wr.

Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 foundation, City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, Do210.com, Real Ale Brewing Company, and Texas A&M University at San Antonio.

