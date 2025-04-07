Second child dies of measles; Voters to consider $987M Alamo Colleges bond plan; San Antonio's Final Four finale is tonight at 7:50

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

A second person dies in Texas measles outbreak

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed a second child has died of measles complications in Lubbock, in West Texas.

The first measles death in the U.S. in a decade was in an unvaccinated six-year-old girl in February, also in Lubbock. Also, an unvaccinated adult in New Mexico died in March.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — a vaccine skeptic — said on social media that he traveled to Gaines County in West Texas to comfort the families who lost children to the outbreak. He added that the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine.

The West Texas outbreak has seen almost 500 cases and is the worst in Texas in more than 30 years. The U.S. has seen 600 cases so far — most of the people were unvaccinated.

Alamo Colleges asks voters to approve $987M bond proposal

Chancellor Mike Flores said the bond will not require a tax-rate increase because of the growth in Bexar County.

The bond proposal includes more than a dozen new schools and centers, including a school of nursing at the medical center, and a school of emerging technologies at Port San Antonio.

The fast-growing community college system expects to enroll 100,000 students by 2029.

Bexar County commissioners to learn more about new home for Spurs

On Tuesday, commissioners will hear the latest developments on talks with the city and Spurs on a proposed move to a new arena downtown.

They'll also hear an update on talks with rodeo officials on the future direction of the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum in concert with a possible Spurs departure.

In other action, commissioners will get an update on the proposed $30 million South Beach Project at Fort Sam Houston. It would house 1,000 workers of the Defense Health Administration.

The court will also take up the Great Springs Project, a greenway trail project to connect the Hays Street Bridge to Salado Creek.

The Final Four finale is tonight between Florida and Houston

In front of a sold-out Alamodome of more than 68,000 people, the University of Houston shocked Duke by coming back from a deficit of 14 points with eight minutes to go. The final score was 70-67, decided by several defensive stands and clutch free throws in the final seconds.

Houston will now play for its first ever national title.

They face a team that has had its own share of comebacks. Earlier in the night, Florida was down eight points at the half to Auburn when it mounted a furious run led by guard Walter Clayton Jr. — who has put together a dominant tournament performance.

Tip-off time is 7:50 p.m. at the Alamodome. A River Parade celebration follows the game at the River Walk.

San Antonio joins 'Hands Off' marches across nation

Hundreds of protestors held a "Hands Off!" march in downtown San Antonio on Saturday, joining similar demonstrations across the nation.

They protested the Trump administration and its policies, which the participants say are destroying the government and the economy.

Marcher Nancy Cook-Monroe was encouraged by the large turnout: “People aren’t doing anything, and I’m so happy that the numbers are growing. ... the resistance. All around the country this is happening today.”

Similar mass protests were held across the nation on Saturday, where they also expressed concerns about Elon Musk, foreign policy, and economic decisions, including tariffs.

Weather experts admit recent RGV storms exceeded expectations

The historic storm that recently pummeled the Rio Grande Valley with 21 inches of rain caught local officials by surprise. Meteorologists have now acknowledged their models of the storm — which killed at least six people — were "way off."

A summary of the storm from the National Weather Service reported that it was expected to hit about 150 miles north of the Valley. It wasn't until about 12 hours before that that it became clear that it was going to hit south.

But even then, meteorologists projected seven to 10 inches of rain, which is way below the 21 inches that actually fell.

To put that into context, the rainfall in certain locations rivaled records set by some hurricanes such as Hurricane Beulah in 1967 and Hurricane Dolly in 2008. Early estimates suggest that the total cost of the damage and recovery could exceed $100 million.

The Texas Tribune's Berenice Garcia contributed to this report.