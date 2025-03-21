Judge: More parts of voter law unconstitutional; San Antonio approves rules, fees on semis; US-Mexico water fight worries South Texas farmers

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a high of 80 and a low of 53. Today and Saturday should see plenty of sun. Clouds return on Sunday, along with a chance of thunderstorms. But the weekend introduces another round of warm temperatures. Next week will see highs in the high 80s or low 90s.

Federal judge: More parts of voter security law unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez found the state's ID requirements for mail ballot applications in SB1 discriminate against voters with disabilities.

Many voters reported having their ballots rejected since the law was enacted due to issues with an ID number.

The ruling orders the Texas secretary of state to remove the requirements from mail-in ballot applications and stays any related directives until after the May election.

Rodriguez first ruled last year that the state could no longer investigate voter assistance efforts as a criminal act.

Government/Politics Federal judge shuts down Texas attorney general's voter fraud investigation A federal judge has ruled that parts of the Texas voter security law SB1 are unconstitutional, and Texas can no longer investigate voter assistance efforts as a criminal act.

San Antonio City Council approves restrictions on semi parking

The San Antonio City Council unanimously approved amending City Code 19-194 on Thursday to restrict the parking of semi-cabs and semi-trailers within city limits.

City code already prohibits these types of vehicles from parking on residential streets; however, residents reported that drivers were parking close to schools, businesses, and fire stations — leaving their oversized vehicles parked sometimes for days on end.

This amendment will also increase fines from $35 to $500 to align with the oversized vehicle residential fine. The ordinance will go into effect in 30 days.

No parking signs will be posted. Additionally, there will be a 60-day warning period before drivers are fined. Citations will be issued after 90 days.

South Texas farmers worried over U.S. Mexico water-sharing fight

Farmers in South Texas rely heavily on water deliveries from Mexico. But this year, they’ve received just a fraction of what’s required under a 1944 Water Treaty.

Under the deal, Mexico delivers water from the Rio Grande, while the U.S. gives water to Mexico from the Colorado River. But U.S. officials say Mexico has continuously failed to hold up its end of the agreement.

Because of this, the U.S. has denied water to Mexico — it’s the first time this has happened since the treaty was signed. Mexican officials say there’s just less water to give due to drought.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in partnership with the State of Texas, recently launched a $300 million grant program to help affected farmers.

Texas Senate passes bill putting Ten Commandments in all public school classrooms

Senate Bill 10 passed the chamber late Wednesday on a party-line vote, following a debate on whether the bill is constitutional.

Democratic State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt acknowledged most Texans are religious: “But I would venture Texans do not want religion crammed down their throat by their government. Texans don’t even want their own religion crammed down their throat by their government.”

Republicans argued Ten Commandments displays in schools were legal for most of U.S. history until they were banned by a 1980 Supreme Court ruling and that a more recent high court ruling reversed that precedent.

Texas state government is under full Republican control, and the bill is part of a broader effort to insert more Christianity into public life.

Ticket sellers association approves ticket sales legislation

The Texas Ticket Sellers Association, or TTSA, has endorsed a bill that aims to regulate ticket sales and fees.

The bills impose several changes to tickets for concerts and other events that include forbidding hidden fee surprises at check out, the first price consumers see is the final price, before taxes.

It also aims to protect the rights of Texans to freely use, sell, or give away purchased tickets by codifying their right to transfer their tickets to someone else on their own terms. It also requires ticket sellers to deliver tickets to consumers within one week of their purchase. No more waiting for six months or longer for your tickets to be delivered.

The TTSA says these bills would protect Texans’ personal property rights over their purchased tickets and protect the free market for ticket sales in the state while improving transparency and requiring all-in pricing.

Siclovia exercise event to close two miles of Broadway on Sunday

YMCA of Greater San Antonio will bring Siclovia, a big exercise party, to Broadway on Sunday, closing the thoroughfare from McCullough to Mahncke Park — about two miles — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bikers, skaters, strollers and other fitness fans.

"It'll be the first time that we are taking over Broadway since the pandemic," explained Shannon Gowan, YMCA's vice president of marketing and communications, "so it's pretty exciting for us. It's everything from walking, biking, you'll see people skating, and then we’ve got YMCA group exercise classes happening.”

The street closure begins at 9 a.m. The party starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. The street is reopened at 3 p.m.

San Antonio police will be at select intersections to help drivers navigate the closures during the event.

Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider and the Texas Newsroom's Lucio Vasquez contributed to this report.