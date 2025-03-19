Jury delivers guilty verdict in SA smuggling case; South San ISD OKs Bible-infused curriculum; 20 new cases in measles outbreak

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny with a high near 79 today and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. A red flag warning is in effect for the region to warn of increased fire conditions.

Critical fire weather is expected today across our region. The combination of gusty winds and exceptionally dry air can spread fires quickly. A Red Flag Warning is in effect today for all of South-Central Texas. Avoid activities that could lead to a wildfire. #txwx pic.twitter.com/3JeJNUViD8 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 19, 2025

Jury finds men guilty in deaths of 53 immigrants

Two men have been found guilty in connection to the deadly 2022 tractor-trailer smuggling incident in southwest San Antonio, which killed 53 people including six children.

Felipe Orduna-Torres and Armando Gonzales-Ortega, who were part of a human smuggling network, were convicted by a federal jury in San Antonio Tuesday.

The two men will be sentenced on June 27 — exactly three years since the incident.

279 cases confirmed in West Texas measles outbreak

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 20 new cases of measles in the state since last Friday.

There have been 279 confirmed cases since the outbreak began in late January — two are in vaccinated people. The rest of the patients are unvaccinated, or their status is unknown.

The state is also tracking the cases of measles that are not connected to the outbreak. It said these are associated with international travel.

Origin of Crabapple fire revealed

The Crabapple fire north of Fredericksburg is now 90-percent contained.

Fredericksburg Fire & EMS said in a statement that an investigation by the Texas A&M Forest Service determined the fire originated on the roadside near Crabapple Road.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

The Crabapple fire has burned 9,858 acres since this weekend.

South San ISD OKs Bible-infused curriculum

South San Antonio ISD board trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved to implement the controversial Bluebonnet Learning curriculum

The curriculum weaves religious tales into daily lessons. Critics say the lessons incorporate too many stories from the Christian Bible.

Superintendent Saul Hinojosa said at the meeting that the curriculum could improve student performance by providing rigor and making teaching easier for staff.

Hinojosa said a committee of teachers, parents, and board members will audit the curriculum for anything "inappropriate."

Commission celebrates Fiesta season with media day

San Antonio's Fiesta personalities gathered Tuesday to give media a preview of the biggest celebration of the year.

This year's Fiesta theme is "Fiesta for All." The city's "party with a purpose" runs citywide from April 24 through May 4.

David Christian, president of the Fiesta Commission, said great effort has gone into making Fiesta a safe event to attend.

"We have a lot of effort going into eliminating over-serving and educating people, but everybody has to take personal responsibility and just don't drink and drive," he said.

San Antonio hosts annual Cesar Chavez March this weekend

The 29th annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice will be held this Saturday in San Antonio to pay tribute to the life and legacy of the labor leader.

The two-mile long march begins at 10 a.m. at Guadalupe and S. Brazos and ends at Civic Park.

VIA will be offering fare-free rides from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake University. Buses will pick up attendees for return service along Market St.