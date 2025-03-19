© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

Jury delivers guilty verdict in SA smuggling case; South San ISD OKs Bible-infused curriculum; 20 new cases in measles outbreak

By Marian Navarro
Published March 19, 2025 at 6:21 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny with a high near 79 today and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. A red flag warning is in effect for the region to warn of increased fire conditions.

Jury finds men guilty in deaths of 53 immigrants

Two men have been found guilty in connection to the deadly 2022 tractor-trailer smuggling incident in southwest San Antonio, which killed 53 people including six children.

Felipe Orduna-Torres and Armando Gonzales-Ortega, who were part of a human smuggling network, were convicted by a federal jury in San Antonio Tuesday.

The two men will be sentenced on June 27 — exactly three years since the incident.

A memorial to the tractor-trailer victims on Quintana Road.
Border & Immigration
Federal jury in San Antonio convicts two men in connection with deadly 2022 tractor-trailer incident
Paul Flahive
Dozens of men, women and children from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and other nations were found trapped in the tractor-trailer on Quintana Road in southwest San Antonio in 2022.

279 cases confirmed in West Texas measles outbreak

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 20 new cases of measles in the state since last Friday.

There have been 279 confirmed cases since the outbreak began in late January — two are in vaccinated people. The rest of the patients are unvaccinated, or their status is unknown.

The state is also tracking the cases of measles that are not connected to the outbreak. It said these are associated with international travel.

The ultrastructural appearance of a virus particle, or virion, of the measles virus
Bioscience-Medicine
Measles outbreak update: Texas reports 20 new cases in South Plains and Panhandle regions
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
That raises the number of confirmed cases since January to 279, with 36 patients hospitalized.

Origin of Crabapple fire revealed

The Crabapple fire north of Fredericksburg is now 90-percent contained.

Fredericksburg Fire & EMS said in a statement that an investigation by the Texas A&M Forest Service determined the fire originated on the roadside near Crabapple Road.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

The Crabapple fire has burned 9,858 acres since this weekend.

South San ISD OKs Bible-infused curriculum

South San Antonio ISD board trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved to implement the controversial Bluebonnet Learning curriculum

The curriculum weaves religious tales into daily lessons. Critics say the lessons incorporate too many stories from the Christian Bible.

Superintendent Saul Hinojosa said at the meeting that the curriculum could improve student performance by providing rigor and making teaching easier for staff.

Hinojosa said a committee of teachers, parents, and board members will audit the curriculum for anything "inappropriate."

Religion
Texas approves Bible-infused curriculum for public schools
Bill Zeeble
The Texas State Board of Education gave final approval Friday to controversial new K-5 curriculum that weaves in Christian references.

Commission celebrates Fiesta season with media day

San Antonio's Fiesta personalities gathered Tuesday to give media a preview of the biggest celebration of the year.

This year's Fiesta theme is "Fiesta for All." The city's "party with a purpose" runs citywide from April 24 through May 4.

David Christian, president of the Fiesta Commission, said great effort has gone into making Fiesta a safe event to attend.

"We have a lot of effort going into eliminating over-serving and educating people, but everybody has to take personal responsibility and just don't drink and drive," he said.

Michael Quintanilla got in the Fiesta spirit with a bright costume and a photo with Jon Nunez.
Economy & Labor
Who's who of Fiesta San Antonio appear at media day kick off
Brian Kirkpatrick
Fiesta pumps more than $340 million into the local economy during its run and attracts 2.5 million visitors, according to the Fiesta Commission. The party begins on April 24.

San Antonio hosts annual Cesar Chavez March this weekend

The 29th annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice will be held this Saturday in San Antonio to pay tribute to the life and legacy of the labor leader.

The two-mile long march begins at 10 a.m. at Guadalupe and S. Brazos and ends at Civic Park.

VIA will be offering fare-free rides from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake University. Buses will pick up attendees for return service along Market St.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now Top StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro