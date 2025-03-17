Grass fire still burning near Fredericksburg; Bexar County wages below state average; TPR contest showcases young talent

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny and windy today for a high near 83 and wind gusts as high as 25 miles an hour.

Another red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for most of South Central Texas between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Breezy and dry condition will lead to near critical to critical fire weather conditions across all areas. There is a Fire Danger Statemen in effect over the areas not under a Red Flag Warning. Avoid activities that could lead to a wildfire. pic.twitter.com/DnfiITYxx6 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) March 17, 2025

Crabapple Fire continues to burn near Fredericksburg

The 9,500-acre Crabapple Fire in Gillespie County north of San Antonio is now 55% contained as of last night, according to The Texas A&M Forest Service . The fire displaced at least 500 people.

The Forest Service reports aircraft and ground crews made good progress on the fire Sunday.

Gillespie County has set up a Crabapple Fire Relief Fund with the OneStar Foundation to aid recovery efforts.

San Antonio councilwoman addresses 12-year-old DWI arrest

In 2013, San Antonio District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Harris County when she was 24 years old.

Kaur first acknowledged the arrest in an interview with the San Antonio Report last week after learning that one of her nine opponents in the May municipal election sought to make it public.

Kaur said in a statement that the arrest was being "weaponized" against her.

The case was legally sealed in 2020. The City of San Antonio does not require candidates to disclose low-level offenses.

New wage numbers shed light on local outlook

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports average weekly wage in Bexar County is just over $1200 — 3.4% higher than the third quarter of 2023.

Bexar County residents earn the least among the state's biggest counties.

Travis County's average weekly pay is the highest at just under $1,800, while average pay in Dallas and Houston both come in around $1,600 a week.

The state and national weekly pay averages are both just below $1,400.

TCEQ counsel recommends denying permit to Guajolote Ranch development

Lennar plans to build about 3,000 homes on 1,100 acres of the Guajolote Ranch off Scenic Loop Road near Babcock.

Opponents of the development argued in a contested case hearing that the development would be harmful to water quality for nearby residents.

TCEQ's Office of Public Interest Counsel, which operates independently of the hearing, found that the company failed to show that the permit’s total phosphorus limit would be protective of water quality or aquatic life.

A final decision from TCEQ is expected by late summer.

TPR hosts annual 'Inspired by KPAC' showcase

Texas Public Radio's yearly showcase, "Inspired by KPAC," calls on young, local talent to highlight work influenced by KPAC, TPR's classical music station.

Participants ages 13-to-19 years old will showcase their talents in five categories — three are performance-based, one focuses on visual arts, and the fifth features the written word.

Contest finalists share their work live Saturday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at the Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater at TPR's downtown headquarters.